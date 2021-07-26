'Exquisitely beautiful!' Anand Mahindra awed by this creature spotted in Assam after 100 yrs. Watch video2 min read . 10:53 PM IST
'...And perhaps its return is a hopeful sign that nature hasn’t given up on us yet?' Anand Mahindra tweets
Industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, was awed by another beauty in nature, this time by a video of Mandarin ducks, which were spotted in India's north-east state Assam after almost a century.
Taking to Twitter, Mahindra expressed that 'perhaps its return is a hopeful sign that nature hasn’t given up on us yet' as flock of Mandarin Ducks was seen fluttering their colourful wings in Assam after 100 years.
Posting a clip for the rare bird, environmentalist and Norwegian Diplomat Erik Solheim took to Twitter to say, Bravo! The Mandarin Duck found in Eastern China & Russia is sighted in Assam after 100 years. Nature’s paintbox!
Quote tweeting Solheim, Mahindra wrote, "Exquisitely beautiful! And perhaps its return is a hopeful sign that nature hasn’t given up on us yet?"
Pretty and distinctive little waterbirds, the mandarin ducks was introduced from the Far East as its name suggests. Oddly, for a duck, it nests in trees, sometimes high above the water, says wildlife website Wildlife Trust.
Mandarin ducks are actually quite shy birds, often hiding beneath overhanging willows and usually only forming small flocks, it adds.
Within minutes of posting it, the tweet has garnered more than 2,000 likes and over 200 retweets.
Replying to the industrialist, who is known for his inspiring and sometimes quirky take on life over social media, one follower said, "Sometimes we also get beautiful and loving guests from other parts of the world. Nature is so kind. She knows how to balance."
Another user added,"Positive side of this tragic 2 years."
Earlier this month, Mahindra had also tweeted a picture of a "natural swimming pool," which bedazzled him to add the exotic location to his bucket list.
The industrialist was so amazed by the picture that he has decided to add the location to his travel bucket list.
Apparently, the natural swimming pool is located in Khela village in Dharchula, near the India-Nepal border. Dharchula is a town in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. It is located at an elevation of 940 m above sea level.
