Raghuram Rajan suggests windfall tax on Indian oil refiners to shield SMEs from Trump tariffs

Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, has suggested a measure to mitigate the economic fallout from Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, prompted by New Delhi's business ties with Russia.

In a post on LinkedIn, Raghuram Rajan proposed that the Indian government should consider imposing a windfall tax on oil refiners who are profiting from discounted crude oil.

The former RBI governor also argued that the funds collected could be redirected to support India's small and medium enterprises (SME), particularly textiles and apparel, which are now facing the brunt of the hefty tariffs imposed by the US.

Raghuram Rajan said, “Given that there is now a cost to buying Russian oil falling on our small and medium exporters (for example, in apparel and textiles), why not impose a windfall profit tax on our refiners proportional to the Russian oil they buy, and transfer it to our small and medium exporters?"

He continued, “That will ensure those in India who benefit from Russian oil also pay for it instead of letting others pay.”

Windfall tax on Indian refiners A windfall tax ensures that those who benefit from Russian oil also contribute to offsetting the costs it imposes on others, Raghuram Rajan suggested.

A windfall tax is levied by a government against industries when economic conditions allow these industries to experience unexpected and above-average profits.

Raghuram Rajan had earlier reacted to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on India, calling them a “wake-up call” for the Indian government. He also said that the 50 per cent tariffs indicate that the relationship between India and the US has “clearly broken down”.

“This is a wake-up call. Let us not become dependent on any single country to a large extent. Let us look east, to Europe, to Africa, and continue with the US, but unleash reforms that will help us achieve the 8–8.5% growth needed to employ our youth,” Raghuram Rajan said in an interview with India Today TV.

Trump tariffs hit SMEs The Trump administration imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which took effect on Wednesday, August 27. The US imposed an additional 50 per cent tariff, citing India’s crude oil imports from Russia, which it says are helping fuel the war in Ukraine.

Due to the sudden blow, tens of thousands of Indian small businesses are now scrambling to find new buyers in markets across Europe, Africa and Asia to cushion the impact of the tariff on exports to the US, Reuters reported.

The worst hit sectors include textiles, apparels, auto, food and beverages, among various others, the news report said.

Despite the tariffs, India has rejected all allegations and decided to continue trading with Moscow.

Three trading sources involved in oil sales to India told Reuters that Indian refiners would increase Russian oil purchases in September by 10-20% from August levels, or by 150,000-300,000 barrels per day.