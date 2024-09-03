Ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh suspended by West Bengal Health Department with immediate effect

West Bengal Health Department on Tuesday suspended former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh with immediate effects

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Sep 2024, 08:28 PM IST
Ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh suspended by West Bengal Health Department with immediate effect(PTI)

The West Bengal Health Department on Tuesday suspended former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sandip Ghosh with immediate effects following his arrest and ongoing criminal investigation in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run facility.

“In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh, Ex- Principal, RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, Prof. (Dr.) Ghosh is placed under suspension under Rule 7(1c) of West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1971 with immediate effect” an office order issued by West Bengal Health Department said.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape: Centre accuses Mamata govt of ’non-cooperation with CISF’

Earlier today, a special CBI court in Kolkata sent Ghosh and three others to 8-day CBI custody, a day after their arrest in connection with alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Monday, the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Ghosh and three others—identified as Biplav Singha (a vendor), Suman Hazar (a vendor), and the additional security to Ghosh, Afsar Ali—in connection with the alleged corruption and financial misconduct at the government run institute.

Also Read | Why did the CBI arrest Sandip Ghosh and 3 others in RG Kar Hospital rape probe?

The CBI had requested for 10 days of custody; however, the special court granted custody for only eight days. All the four accused will be produced before the Special CBI Court again on September 10.

The former principal of RG Kar Hospital was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

It is important to note that on August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: SC denies Bengal’s plea to revoke protester’s bail

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said said the West Bengal Health Department, which is under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, initiated action against Ghosh after complaints were filed against him.

While, BJP claimed that his (Ghose) arrest would expose the TMC government's attempts to destroy evidence and cover up the wrongdoings by the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 08:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaEx-RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh suspended by West Bengal Health Department with immediate effect

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue