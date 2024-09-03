West Bengal Health Department on Tuesday suspended former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh with immediate effects

The West Bengal Health Department on Tuesday suspended former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sandip Ghosh with immediate effects following his arrest and ongoing criminal investigation in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the state-run facility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh, Ex- Principal, RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, Prof. (Dr.) Ghosh is placed under suspension under Rule 7(1c) of West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1971 with immediate effect" an office order issued by West Bengal Health Department said.

Earlier today, a special CBI court in Kolkata sent Ghosh and three others to 8-day CBI custody, a day after their arrest in connection with alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Monday, the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Ghosh and three others—identified as Biplav Singha (a vendor), Suman Hazar (a vendor), and the additional security to Ghosh, Afsar Ali—in connection with the alleged corruption and financial misconduct at the government run institute.

The CBI had requested for 10 days of custody; however, the special court granted custody for only eight days. All the four accused will be produced before the Special CBI Court again on September 10.

The former principal of RG Kar Hospital was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

It is important to note that on August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case.

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said said the West Bengal Health Department, which is under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, initiated action against Ghosh after complaints were filed against him.

While, BJP claimed that his (Ghose) arrest would expose the TMC government's attempts to destroy evidence and cover up the wrongdoings by the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

