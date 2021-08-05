Ex-SC judge Arun Mishra’s old phone number in Pegasus snoop list

According to the petition, hacking of phones using the Pegasus spyware constituted a criminal offence punishable under Sections 66 (computer related offences), 66B (punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen computer resource or communication device), 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) and 66F (punishment for cyber terrorism) of the IT Act, punishable with imprisonment and/or fine. The court will also hear a petition filed by advocate M.L. Sharma who has sought a court-monitored probe by a SIT into the reports of alleged snooping.