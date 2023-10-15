Opting for one of the most lethal way to take revenge from a beverage firm, a Starbucks employee shared all the recipes of its drinks on social media after getting sacked. The employee posted the photos of all the recipes and confidential information of the drinks ingredients.

The images clicked by the sacked barista are going viral on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. However, this is not for the first time when Starbucks's recipe of its widely popular drinks have been leaked. The trick to take revenge was also used by other employees of the company after they were fired by the firm. There have been incidents of fired employees leaking Starbucks shakes recipe on TikTok.

The viral thread consists of recipes of nearly 41 Starbucks shakes and coffees. The beverage maker caters to the need of large number of consumers from across the world. The Tata subsidiary is known for its hefty prices. The global beverage maker is also known for selling its own cold brews and iced coffees in stores. With the help of these recipes, people can easily make their own Starbucks coffees at their home.

The long thread contains the recipe of all the famous drinks of Starbucks, be it cold brew or frappes.

