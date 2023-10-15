comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 15:51:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 -0.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.75 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -1.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.8 -2.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 667.15 4.76%
Business News/ News / India/  Ex-Starbucks employee reveals every drink's recipe after termination, social media post goes viral
Back Back

Ex-Starbucks employee reveals every drink's recipe after termination, social media post goes viral

 Livemint

After being fired from office, an ex-Starbucks employee shared recipes of all Starbucks drinks on social media

A Starbucks employee shared all the Starbucks recipe after being fired from job (Pixabay)Premium
A Starbucks employee shared all the Starbucks recipe after being fired from job (Pixabay)

Opting for one of the most lethal way to take revenge from a beverage firm, a Starbucks employee shared all the recipes of its drinks on social media after getting sacked. The employee posted the photos of all the recipes and confidential information of the drinks ingredients.

The images clicked by the sacked barista are going viral on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. However, this is not for the first time when Starbucks's recipe of its widely popular drinks have been leaked.

The trick to take revenge was also used by other employees of the company after they were fired by the firm. There have been incidents of fired employees leaking Starbucks shakes recipe on TikTok.

The viral thread consists of recipes of nearly 41 Starbucks shakes and coffees. The beverage maker caters to the need of large number of consumers from across the world. The Tata subsidiary is known for its hefty prices. The global beverage maker is also known for selling its own cold brews and iced coffees in stores. With the help of these recipes, people can easily make their own Starbucks coffees at their home.

The long thread contains the recipe of all the famous drinks of Starbucks, be it cold brew or frappes. 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 09:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App