Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modito extend free ration scheme by six months till May 2022. In a letter to PM Modi, he said inflation is at its peak and the common man is struggling to manage even two square meals a day.

"Many have lost their jobs due to Covid. Prime minister sir, please extend the scheme of supplying free ration to the poor by six months. The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months," he said.

The chief minister also informed that his government has decided to extend its free ration scheme by six months till May 2022.

This comes just a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that the Centre had no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30.

The Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, 2013, and PMGKAY. The city has over 2,000 fair price shops, 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries.

The free ration is given over and above subsidised grains distributed to them through ration shops.

The PMGKAY was launched in March last year as pandemic-induced lockdown left many without income, thereby leaving them distressed. Initially, the scheme was launched for April-June last year, but was later extended to November 30.

