Extend GST compensation payment by 5 years: States

The matter came up for discussion during a pre-budget meeting between Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the finance ministers of all states and Union territories on Thursday. According to the GST Act, states are to be compensated by the Centre for any shortfall in tax revenue on their switch to GST. This compensation is to be paid for five years from the launch of the indirect tax regime in July 2017 to June 2022. “Almost all states, including Delhi, want a continuation of GST compensation for states beyond 2022. This is a big issue with all states, and if this compensation is not extended, the financial position of states could deteriorate," Delhi deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia said after the meeting.