Extend GST compensation to states by 5 years or raise share: Chhattisgarh to FM

Bengaluru: Chhattisgarh commercial taxes minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday urged the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the goods and services (GST) tax compensation for the states beyond 30 June in view of revenue challenges faced by mining and manufacturing states under the GST regime. He said, in case it is not extended, the GST sharing formula between states and the Centre should change from 50:50 to 70:30 in favour of states.

