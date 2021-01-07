Extend UK flight ban till 31 Jan: Kejriwal urges Centre

Extend UK flight ban till 31 Jan: Kejriwal urges Centre1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 03:27 PM IST
- The Aviation Ministry had extended the ongoing UK travel ban from 31 December to January 7 to contain the spread of the virus
- The total number of cases infected with the new Covid-19 strain first identified in the UK stands at 73, as of Wednesday, said health ministry
Amid the "highly-infectious" Covid-19 strain that has infected over 70 UK returnees to India, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Centre to extend the travel ban to Britain till 31 January in order to contain the spread.
"In view of extremely serious COVID situation in UK, I would urge central govt to extend the ban till 31 January," Kejriwal tweeted.
The Indian government had earlier suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to 31 December as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in the UK. Later, the Aviation ministry had extended the ongoing ban to January 7 to contain the spread of the virus any further.
However, on 2 January, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday flights from India to UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume from January 8 onwards.
"Resumption of flights between India & UK: India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers," Puri said on Twitter.
"This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. The further frequency will be determined after review," he added.
Earlier, Puri had announced on Friday that only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK when services resume from January 8 and that this arrangement will continue till January 23.
Meanwhile, the total number of cases infected with the United Kingdom strain of the coronavirus now stands at 73 after 15 more tested positive for the new variant, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.
