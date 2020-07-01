Extended food security scheme to aid migrants returning home

“The biggest difference between the nationwide lockdown and Unlock 1.0 is that people have stopped wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms. We have carried out several rounds of awareness programmes, but it has been noticed that people were not following social distancing rules, which has raised concerns during Unlock 1.0. We have asked the Union government to ensure that social distancing and wearing of masks is followed during Unlock 2.0," said a senior cabinet minister in Bihar government.