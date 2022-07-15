Extension of Kolkata metro services boosts passenger count 5 times on Day 12 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 06:08 AM IST
Extension of East West Metro services raised the passenger count to 18,000 till 5 pm, compared to 3,500 daily on earlier days
The Kolkata metro witnessed passenger count go up by nearly five times after the extension of East West Metro services from Salt Lake Sector Sector V to the busy Sealdah station.