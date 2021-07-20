'Extensive, insightful': PM Modi shares Health Minister's speech on Covid. WATCH

The minister also said that India may become the first country in the world to develop a DNA-based vaccine. "Cadila has completed third phase trial of its DNA vaccine and has applied for emergency use authorisation before DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India). Our expert team is looking into it. When this will come in the market, India will be the only country where scientists have developed a DNA vaccine," Mandaviya added.

