Extent of damage due to fire at Pune plant is more than 1,000 cr: Serum CEO

A day after a massive fire killed five people at vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India's (SII) site near Pune, the company's CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that damage of more than ₹1,000 crore was suffered by the unit.

"The supply of Covid-19 will not be affected due to the fire. No actual vaccine was being made at that facility. The extent of the damage is more than ₹1,000 crore," said Poonawalla on Friday.

The CEO said that the fire has had no impact on the production of Covishield -- one of the two vaccines against Covid-19 that has been given approval by the drug controller of India. "No damage has occurred to the existing stock either," he added.

The company had earlier said that its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield is being produced at another site at Manjri and there has been no impact on its manufacturing.

Most of Serum Institute's manufacturing capacity of 1.5 billion doses of vaccine is located in Pune. The company is currently producing about 50-60 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which it will scale up to 100 million per month by February end or early March.

However, the production of BCG and Rota vaccines will suffer in the future due to the losses to the company site, SII said earlier in the day.

"Serum Institute of India (SII) officials cited that they have suffered financial losses due to the fire that broke in an under-installation building of SII plant at Manjari, Pune and this will impact the production of BCG & Rota vaccines in the future," the company officials told news agency ANI.

The floor where the fire broke out was a rota-virus lab, a company official was earlier quoted as saying.

Probe into incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that whether the fire at the SII was an accident or sabotage, it will be known only after the probe gets over.

Addressing a press conference after visiting the site of the fire, Thackeray said: "News came that fire broke out at the institute but fortunately, the site where the vaccine is manufactured and stored is not affected. I am informed by Adar and Cyrus that Covid vaccine is manufactured at distance from the fire site."

"Let the investigation get completed. It is not correct to say anything now. After the probe gets over, we will know whether it was an accident or sabotage," he added.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via