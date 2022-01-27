External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said he has tested positive for Covid-19. “Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," he said in a tweet today.

Have tested Covid positive.



Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022

Coronavirus cases are declining across the country, though many states are still seeing a rapid rise in cases. India logged 2,86,384 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 40,371,500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also read: Covid-19: India logs 2.86 lakh new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate at 19.5%

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and France and said this diplomatic relationship has steadily matured and it's now an opportune time to take it to the next level.

Earlier this month, France assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union with effect. The country will continue to hold the rotating presidency for the next six months. This period could prove to be important for New Delhi which shares a close strategic partnership with Paris.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.