External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be paying an official visit to Mexico from September 26-28 at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

This will be his first visit as EAM to Mexico during which he will participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders.

In addition to his meeting with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, he will also call on the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. EAM will also interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico.

Currently, Mexico is India’s second largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22.

