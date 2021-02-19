Subscribe
Home >News >India >External Affairs minister Jaishankar unveils India's BRICS website
External Minister Dr S. Jaishankar (File photo)

External Affairs minister Jaishankar unveils India's BRICS website

1 min read . 10:45 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Under the theme BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation, India's approach is focused on strengthening collaboration through continuity, consolidation and consensus,' the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday launched India's website for five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa). Jaishankar unveiled the website, "http://www.brics2021.gov.in", at a ceremony at the BRICS Secretariat at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi.

"Under the theme BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation, India's approach is focused on strengthening collaboration through continuity, consolidation and consensus," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

"Glad to have launched the ##BRICS2021 website. Will provide a comprehensive snapshot of our strong BRICS engagement and the exhaustive calendar of events during #BRICSAt15 under the Chairship of India," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"The priorities for BRICS during the year include reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism cooperation, technological and digital solutions for sustainable development goals and enhancing people-to-people cooperation," MEA added.

The dedicated website will maintain an updated and dynamic information repository and will display all relevant information for BRICS, along with documents, press releases and media gallery, and a registration platform for events planned over the year, the MEA said.

India currently holds the chair of BRICS. The grouping is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

President Ram Nath Kovind earlier said despite the impediments caused by pandemic, India has strengthened its contacts and relations with other countries, adding that it further bolstered global cooperation by holding a large number of apex summits and multilateral events during the period.

"For the eighth time, this year India has joined the Security Council as a non-permanent member by garnering historic international support. India has also assumed the presidency of BRICS for 2021," he earlier mentioned.

