‘If they wind down this industry...’: Jaishankar slams Pakistan over terror - What EAM said on neighbouring countries
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the annual general meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Delhi and discussed several issues, including relations with Pakistan, China, and other countries.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned that tolerance for any cross-border terrorism activity in India is very low and said that if Pakistan winds down this industry that it has created, then people will treat them as a normal neighbour. The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the annual general meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Delhi on Friday.