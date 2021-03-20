OPEN APP
Home >News >India >External affairs ministry announces internships for various divisions. Know details

In a bid to familiarise aspirants with the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the government, the Ministry of External Affairs has recently opened its door for interns. The three-month internship program will engage 30 interns in each batch, who will be paid a stipend of 10,000 per month. Anyone below the age of 25 with a graduation degree can apply for it. The registration process for the same started on March 10 and will continue till March 30.

Here are things that you need to know:

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Eligibility:

Internships are open to all Indian citizens below the age of 25 with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognized university.

Duration and number of interns

Every year, the internship program will be offered in two terms of six months each, i.e. one between January and June and the other from July to December. As many as thirty interns can work with the ministry each term.

However, each intern will be engaged for a maximum period of three months.

Selection process

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
All eyes are now on Rajya Sabha which will take up the quota bill tomorrow, the last day of the winter session of parliament. Photo: Mint

Govt to table bill on new infrastructure lender in Parliament on Monday

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 after first dose of vaccine

2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
NPS offers income tax benefits for the salaried as well as the self-employed

Mobile accessory dealers under Income Tax scanner

1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
CCTV surveillance system should be used effectively.

Indian Railways issues guidelines to prevent incidents of crime against women

3 min read . 03:12 PM IST

The selection process will be fully online. The dedicated internship portal of the Ministry www.internship.mea.gov.in will manage the entire selection process - applications, scrutiny, selection, allocation of Division, notification, extension and certification. All candidate needs to register on the internship portal and obtain access credentials to participate in the process.

The selection process will be done in two phases - Preliminary Screening and Personal Interview.

Honorarium or Stipend

An honorarium of 10,000 per month will be paid to each intern to defray their basic costs.

What will you get to learn?

The internship programme will provide an introduction to the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the government. Interns will be assigned specific topics of work by the concerned Head of Division. They may be required to conduct research, write reports, analyze evolving developments or carry out any other task.

At the end of the internship, each intern has to submit a detailed report on the work carried out and, if required, make a presentation on it.

The outcome of the study during the internship will remain as intellectual property of the Ministry of External Affairs and interns shall not use it without prior approval of the Ministry. The intern will be required to maintain full confidentiality and secrecy of any information relating to the Ministry of External Affairs.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout