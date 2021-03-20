{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a bid to familiarise aspirants with the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the government, the Ministry of External Affairs has recently opened its door for interns. The three-month internship program will engage 30 interns in each batch, who will be paid a stipend of ₹10,000 per month. Anyone below the age of 25 with a graduation degree can apply for it. The registration process for the same started on March 10 and will continue till March 30.

Eligibility:

Internships are open to all Indian citizens below the age of 25 with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognized university.

Duration and number of interns

Every year, the internship program will be offered in two terms of six months each, i.e. one between January and June and the other from July to December. As many as thirty interns can work with the ministry each term.

However, each intern will be engaged for a maximum period of three months.

The selection process will be fully online. The dedicated internship portal of the Ministry www.internship.mea.gov.in will manage the entire selection process - applications, scrutiny, selection, allocation of Division, notification, extension and certification. All candidate needs to register on the internship portal and obtain access credentials to participate in the process.

The selection process will be done in two phases - Preliminary Screening and Personal Interview.

Honorarium or Stipend

An honorarium of ₹10,000 per month will be paid to each intern to defray their basic costs.

What will you get to learn?

The internship programme will provide an introduction to the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the government. Interns will be assigned specific topics of work by the concerned Head of Division. They may be required to conduct research, write reports, analyze evolving developments or carry out any other task.

At the end of the internship, each intern has to submit a detailed report on the work carried out and, if required, make a presentation on it.

The outcome of the study during the internship will remain as intellectual property of the Ministry of External Affairs and interns shall not use it without prior approval of the Ministry. The intern will be required to maintain full confidentiality and secrecy of any information relating to the Ministry of External Affairs.

