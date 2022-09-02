External headwinds in consumption hubs to impact steel prices for rest of FY23

NEW DELHI: Domestic steel companies will have it rough going ahead as the external environment looks set to become increasingly challenging in key consumption markets globally. Steel consumption in China, which accounted for 52% of global demand in calendar year 2021, is treading a downward slope, as the economy braces for the combined impact of property bubble, stringent pandemic-induuced lockdowns, and a severe heatwave, ratings agency ICRA said in a report.Apart from the above mentioned factors, a combination of a unprecedented inflation due to disruptions in energy and food supply chains following the Russia-Ukraine war and steep policy rate hikes by central banks to counter this are likely to stifle economic activities in consumption hubs of the US, European Union, Japan, and South Korea, which cumulatively accounted for 20% of global steel demand in 2021.According to an Icra report on the steel industry, demand recovery in these regions is therefore likely to remain elusive in the near term.Commenting on the industry trend, Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President & Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, Icra, said, “India is the only bright spot in the pack for now, with our crude steel production growing at a healthy rate of 8.9% in April-July of the current fiscal. The central and state governments combined capex spends are budgeted to increase by over 22% in the current fiscal, and we therefore expect domestic steel demand to grow at a healthy rate of 7-8% in FY23, making India one of the fastest growing large steel markets globally this year. However, while domestic steel demand growth remained strong at 10.6% in April-July of the current fiscal, domestic spot HRC prices have corrected by a steep 26% in FY23 so far, reaching Rs. 56,700/MT in end-August 2022, levels last seen in March 2021."“This has largely been influenced by the 30-45% correction in international steel prices in the current fiscal. We expect domestic steel prices to remain under pressure over the near term, since domestic steel prices cannot be insulated from the trends emerging in global steel markets."Meanwhile, the imposition of export duty on finished steel products, along with the slowdown in demand in international markets, have made exports unattractive. Icra had earlier expected India’s finished steel exports to contract 25% this current fiscal.However, as early trends for the first four months (April – July) indicate a run-rate of only 0.6 million tonne (mt) of finished steel exports per month (1.12 mt per month in FY22), finished steel exports is more likely to witness a steeper correction of 40-45% for FY23 full year. Another negative surprise has been that export of semis, which has been kept outside the ambit of duties, has failed to pick- up so far, reinforcing the view of a subdued external demand environment.FY23 net steel exports are, therefore, poised to decline by a much sharper 55% over FY22. Notwithstanding the healthy domestic demand growth, lower exports would make the capacity addition of 4.8 million tonne per annum (mtpa) scheduled for commissioning in FY23 exceed the incremental domestic/ export demand. Therefore, the industry’s capacity utilisation levels, after increasing to 80% in FY22 from 72% in Fy21, is expected to stagnate at 79-80% in FY23.Elevated energy/ coking coal costs nibbled at the profit margins of domestic steel mills, as the industry’s Q1 FY23 operating profits slipped to the lowest level in the last seven quarters. However, input cost pressures have alleviated somewhat, with domestic iron ore prices correcting 35-45% since May 2022, and seaborne prime hard coking coal spot offers also correcting by 50% during the same period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}