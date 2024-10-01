Ex-TMC minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in teacher recruitment case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with alleged irregularities in primary school recruitment.

Published1 Oct 2024, 10:57 PM IST
The former TMC minister, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case, was present in a Kolkata court for a hearing, where the CBI counsel sought permission to ‘show arrest’ for Chatterjee.

The Judge of theCity Sessions Court said the federal agency, during its investigation, found the former education minister's involvement in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary schools run by the state government.

The judge approved the plea despite Chatterjee's counsel opposing the arrest of his client in the recruitment corruption case. The development came hours after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Chatterjee's bail plea filed in the money laundering case.

A bench of justices, Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, asked ED to file a reply on Chatterjee's bail plea.

In July 2022, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested the former West Bengal Education Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam.

The ED had earlier recovered over 21 crore cash from the house of an associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee.

TMC had suspended Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the teacher recruitment scam in the state, from the party and removed him from all the party posts.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to carry out investigations into the recruitment scam of Group 'C' and 'D' staff, assistant teachers of classes IX-XII, and primary teachers. In these cases, involving the illegal appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), teaching staff.

 

Business NewsNewsIndiaEx-TMC minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in teacher recruitment case

