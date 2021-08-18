Mumbai Police on Wednesday informed that the alleged extortion case against Mumbai former police commissioner Param Bir Singh and 8 others, including six police officers, has been transferred to Maharashtra CID, as reported by ANI.

The case was registered at Marine Drive police station, the police also said.

Last week, Thane city police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a case of alleged extortion against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and 27 others.

The case was registered against Singh and others on a complaint filed by builder Ketan Tanna at the Thane Nagar police station earlier this month.

The other accused named in the First Information Report include deputy commissioner of police Deepak Deoraj, assistant commissioner of police N T Kadam, former police officer Pradeep Sharma, inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, jailed gangster Ravi Pujari and a city-based journalist.

Tanna alleged that when Singh was Thane police commissioner between January 2018 to February 2019, the accused extorted ₹1.25 crore from him by summoning him to the office of the Anti-Extortion Cell and threatening to frame him up in serious criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

