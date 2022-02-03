The weather monitoring agency has predicted 'extreme' cold weather conditions in several states in the country for the next 48 hours on Wednesday. The India Meteorological department head of Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy snowfall in several districts. Paul said that Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, and Shimla are likely to witness snowfall in the next two days, and added that there will be a huge temperature drop during this period.

"Yellow alert for heavy snowfall has been issued in higher areas of Himachal Pradesh including Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, Shimla. Coming 48 hrs will be extremely cold with heavy snowfall," Paul told ANI news agency.

In addition to this, the IMD has also said that thunderstorms with 'light' to 'moderate-intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut today.

03/02/2022: 07:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 Kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indrapuram, Gurugram) Kurukshetra, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 3, 2022

Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in night/morning hours are very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha during the next 24 hours. Similar conditions are likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan on February 5 and 6, 2022.

♦ Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Odisha during next 24 hours; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Rajasthan on 05th & 06th February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 2, 2022

Further, IMD forecasts that moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms would occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha today and tomorrow with the possibility of hailstorms over the region February 4.

Scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha on 03rd & 04th with possibility of hailstorm over the region 04th Feb. Isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar and West Bengal & Sikkim on 04th Feb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 1, 2022

North east India, along with Arunachal Pradesh might witness 'light' to 'moderate' rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning on February 4 and 5. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow, February 4.

Pradesh on 04th February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 1, 2022

