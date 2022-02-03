Extreme cold weather for next 48 hrs; Snowfall, rainfall likely in these states

The weather monitoring agency has predicted 'extreme' cold weather conditions in several states in the country for the next 48 hours on Wednesday. The India Meteorological department head of Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy snowfall in several districts. Paul said that Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, and Shimla are likely to witness snowfall in the next two days, and added that there will be a huge temperature drop during this period.

