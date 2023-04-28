NEW DELHI: Extreme heatwaves are expected over eastern India in May, India Meteorological Department director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Friday, alerting the population of a region that has seen temperatures shoot up to around 42-44°C this month.

Other parts of the country such as the east-central region, parts of the North-east and peninsular India are also expected to experience soaring temperatures in May, which could strain the power network, hurt the economy and threaten people’s lives. The IMD official’s prediction comes at a time when India is already battling high inflation, slowing growth and weather conditions such as heatwaves and unseasonal rains.

A below-normal monsoon can aggravate the situation, analysts said. Prices of major kharif crops such as rice and pulses are already elevated, and a bad monsoon could affect the production of these commodities, putting upward pressure on food inflation.

Heat-related complications have showed up earlier than usual this year, with fatalities from heat strokes already nearing a dozen in Maharashtra.

Mohapatra said above-normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, eastern Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of northern Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and coastal Gujarat next month.

However, normal to below-normal temperature is likely over the north-west and west-central India, he said.

Meanwhile, a new study by University of Cambridge researchers revealed the impact of scorching heat on India’s agriculture, economy, and public health. It said rising heatwave incidents are undermining the country’s efforts to reduce poverty and inequality.

According to the study, India is currently “facing a collision of multiple, cumulative climate hazards“ resulting in extreme weather events occurring nearly every day from January to October of last year. This is affecting 80% of India’s 1.4 billion population, it said.

Heat waves claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India, according to a paper authored by M. Rajeevan, former secretary in the Union ministry of earth sciences, along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, S.S. Ray, R.K. Giri and A.P. Dimri.

In its latest monthly temperature and rainfall outlook, IMD has predicted normal rainfall. “Extreme heat wave is unlikely to affect crop output as no major crop is harvested in May. However, heatwaves cause evaporation and lower water table levels. Reservoir levels that have fallen 4% on year so far in April. It makes it imperative that monsoon arrives on time and is close to normal. Otherwise, it can affect kharif sowing," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

IMD said that normal to above-normal rainfall is expected over north-west India, many parts of west-central India and northern part of Peninsular India. However, below-normal rainfall is likely in most parts of northeast India, many parts of east-central India and south peninsular India.

puja.das@livemint.com