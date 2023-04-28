Extreme heatwaves may scorch East India2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM IST
The IMD official’s prediction comes at a time when India is already battling high inflation, slowing growth and weather conditions such as heatwaves and unseasonal rains.
NEW DELHI: Extreme heatwaves are expected over eastern India in May, India Meteorological Department director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Friday, alerting the population of a region that has seen temperatures shoot up to around 42-44°C this month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×