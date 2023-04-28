Extreme heatwaves may scorch East India

In its latest monthly temperature and rainfall outlook, IMD has predicted normal rainfall. “Extreme heat wave is unlikely to affect crop output as no major crop is harvested in May. However, heatwaves cause evaporation and lower water table levels. Reservoir levels that have fallen 4% on year so far in April. It makes it imperative that monsoon arrives on time and is close to normal. Otherwise, it can affect kharif sowing," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.