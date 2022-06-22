NEW DELHI :The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal on 22 June, over Vidarbha on 23 and 24 June, over Bihar during 23-26 June, Jharkhand on 24 and 25 June and over Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 22-26 June.

