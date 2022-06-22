IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal on 22 June, over Vidarbha on 23 and 24 June, over Bihar during 23-26 June, Jharkhand on 24 and 25 June and over Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 22-26 June.
NEW DELHI :The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal on 22 June, over Vidarbha on 23 and 24 June, over Bihar during 23-26 June, Jharkhand on 24 and 25 June and over Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 22-26 June.
As the southwest monsoon covers most parts of India, several states are likely to receive very heavy rainfall for the next 4 days.
The IMD had earlier predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall for national capital Delhi as the minimum temperatures settled for 24.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
The predictions come as Jammu and Kashmir reels from landslides, flash floods and overflowing Chenab and Tawi river. Several schools have been shut for the same.
In the Northeastern part of India, Silchar has been inundated with floods, as people row their way through the city.
-Heavy rainfall predicted over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 24-26 June, North Interior Karnataka on 24 and 25 June; Gujarat region on 22nd, 25 and 26 June, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on 22 June.
-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan, Goa during next 5 days and over coastal Karnataka during 22-24 June
-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 25 and 26 June
-Heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd; Vidarbha on 23 and 24 June, Bihar during 23-26 June, Jharkhand on 24 and 25 June and over Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 22nd-26th June, 2022
-Widespread rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.
-Heavy rainfall likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days and over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam & Meghalaya during 23-26 June.
-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 25th & 26th June
