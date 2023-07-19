New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has said that extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa today.

Maharashtra received 269% excess rains in the past 24 hours ended 0800m on 19 July. With this, the rainfall deficit in the state has come down to 9% compared with a deficit of 17% as of 18 July.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts extending up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the next 24 hours. This may cause isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall over Odisha in the next five days and over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Telangana until Friday.

As the monsoon trough passes through Phalodi, Kota, Raisen, Seoni, Raipur and Puri east-southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha from Wednesday to Sunday and isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during Friday and Sunday, the met department said.

Light-to-moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall may occur in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan until Monday; over Punjab and Haryana today and on the weekend. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir today and over Uttarakhand on Saturday.

IMD sees heavy rainfall over central India in the next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh today and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today and on Thursday.

Light to moderate scattered rain is expected over northeast India until Monday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday and over Tripura on Friday.

The country has received 340.8 mm of monsoon rains during 1 June to 19 July, 2% above normal.