Heavy rains to continue lashing Maharashtra, Gujarat today, says IMD1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Maharashtra received 269% excess rains in the past 24 hours ended 0800m on 19 July. With this, the rainfall deficit in the state has come down to 9% compared with a deficit of 17% as of 18 July.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has said that extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×