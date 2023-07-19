Heavy rains to continue lashing Maharashtra, Gujarat today, says IMD

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts extending up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the next 24 hours. This may cause isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall over Odisha in the next five days and over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Telangana until Friday.

