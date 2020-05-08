Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. PM Modi also spoke to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the train accident, and assured that assistance is being provided to the affected.

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday morning.

The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.

The migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep.. They were run over by the passing train at 5.15 am today at the district 360 km from Mumbai.

The Railway Ministry tweeted the driver tried to stop the train. "During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered," the Railway Ministry tweeted.

