India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, on Saturday said heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts today.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, IMD said.

Rains continued to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

However, the intensity of rainfall witnessed so far on Saturday was moderate as compared to Friday, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba weather bureau reported 39.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 52 mm rainfall during the same span.

"The rainfall till now has been moderate as compared to what was witnessed on Friday. Water-logging was reported in low-lying areas like Sion and Milan Subway. But there has been no complaint of major water-logging so far," an official of the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

There have been 19 complaints of tree/branches falling, but nobody was injured in the incidents, he said.





