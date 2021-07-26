The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread to heavy rainfall in many states including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for the next few days from tomorrow (Tuesday, 27 July). In its latest updates, the weather office said that it was expecting widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till 29th July and reduction thereafter.

It has also predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 27th and 28th and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on 27th July.

Further, the department said that widespread to isolated heavy falls were likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow, 26th July and reduce thereafter.

The IMD has also forecast widespread to isolated heavy falls over Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next three days and increase to very heavy falls over the region from 29th July.

For east and adjoining central India, the weather office has predicted fairly widespread to heavy rainfall from Tuesday. "Enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over East and adjoining Central India (Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar) from 27th July," the IMD said in a statement on Monday.

Rains in most of Gujarat; 56 roads closed

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, leading to closure of 56 roads for vehicular movement. The IMD had earlier predicted an "active wet spell" in the state till July 27. In its latest forecast, the weather office has predicted heavy showers at isolated places in some districts in the next 24 hours.

Most parts of Gujarat, including the Saurashtra region, received heavy to moderate rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday.

Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district in Saurashtra received the highest 198 mm rain during the period. A total of 56 roads, including a state highway, 54 roads under various panchayats and one uncategorised road, were shut following the heavy downpour, while all the national highways passing through the state were open for traffic.

IMD predicts moderate rain in Delhi today

Delhi is expected to receive moderate rain today, the IMD said on Monday. The maximum temperature in the city may settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The national capital woke up to a cloudy sky as the minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.