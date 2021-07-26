The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread to heavy rainfall in many states including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for the next few days from tomorrow (Tuesday, 27 July). In its latest updates, the weather office said that it was expecting widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till 29th July and reduction thereafter.