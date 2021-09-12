The IMD has issued a red-colour coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for 13 September, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity

Extremely heavy rains are expected over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh for the next two days as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal likely intensifies into a depression by late Sunday night, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has subsequently issued a red-colour coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for 13 September, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity.

"A well-marked low-pressure area lies over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours," the IMD said on Sunday afternoon.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days, it added.

Further, the IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gujarat, north Konkan, north central Maharashtra and east Rajasthan for the next five days.

Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the next three days.

In addition to this, isolated very heavy falls are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 12 September and Telangana on 13 September.

The national capital Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 94% in the morning.

With record rains on Saturday, the air quality index remained in the "satisfactory" category at 54 at 8.05 am, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

