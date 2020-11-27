Home >News >India >Extremely pained by death of the patients: PM on Rajkot hospital fire
Extremely pained by death of the patients: PM on Rajkot hospital fire

1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 11:01 AM IST Staff Writer

PMO said, the administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is extremely saddened at the loss of lives due to a fire in a Rajkot hospital. and said administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected.

Quoting the prime minister his office tweeted on Friday: Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected.

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said. 





