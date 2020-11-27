Extremely pained by death of the patients: PM on Rajkot hospital fire

Extremely pained by death of the patients: PM on Rajkot hospital fire1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
PMO said, the administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is extremely saddened at the loss of lives due to a fire in a Rajkot hospital. and said administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected.
Quoting the prime minister his office tweeted on Friday: Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected.
Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said.
