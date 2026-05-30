Extremely Severe Alert on phones? Loud alarm warns of bad weather in Delhi NCR — ‘such alert for basic thunderstorm’

At exactly 5:18 pm, a loud emergency alert tone suddenly sounded on my phone. The message on the screen carried a stark warning: "Extremely Severe Alert."
The text below read: "Severe Thunderstorm (wind speed 60-80 KMph, Gusting to 90 Kmph) with Lightning and Moderate to Intense Spell of Rain and Hail is very likely to occur at a few places over Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Mathura, Meerut in next 3 hours."
Not just me, but millions of residents across Delhi-NCR reportedly received an emergency alert on their mobile phones warning of severe thunderstorm and rainfall on Saturday evening.
An "Extremely Severe Alert" is a government-initiated notification designed to warn citizens of imminent, life-threatening disasters such as cyclones and heavy rainfall.
https://x.com/DelhiPolice/status/2050469684290723851
Saturday likely marked one of the first times the alert system was deployed. While many netizens praised it as a "commendable" initiative, several questioned the decision to issue an "Extremely Severe Alert" for what they considered relatively moderate weather conditions.
A social media user posted on X, saying, "It is a commendable step that the Meteorological Department is continuously sending Broadcast-based “Extremely Severe Alert” on mobiles. This technology instantly delivers warnings to villages, fields, and those working in the open without internet."
"However, labeling even a regular storm of 60-80 km/h as “extremely severe” every time could create a . Repeated siren sounds may lead people to take real disaster alerts lightly," the post added.
https://x.com/search?q=Extremely%20Severe%20Alert&src=typed_query
Another user complained, "...might not die due to storm or lightning but can definitely die due to this stupid alert…🚨My phone was so close to my ear and heart when this rang😭😭 What’s the need of such alert for just basic thunderstorm.. Govt of India???? 💀💁🏻"