Extremely Severe Alert on phones? Loud alarm warns of bad weather in Delhi NCR — ‘such alert for basic thunderstorm’

At exactly 5:18 pm, a loud emergency alert tone suddenly sounded on my phone. The message on the screen carried a stark warning: "Extremely Severe Alert."

The text below read: "Severe Thunderstorm (wind speed 60-80 KMph, Gusting to 90 Kmph) with Lightning and Moderate to Intense Spell of Rain and Hail is very likely to occur at a few places over Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Mathura, Meerut in next 3 hours."

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Not just me, but millions of residents across Delhi-NCR reportedly received an emergency alert on their mobile phones warning of severe thunderstorm and rainfall on Saturday evening.

An "Extremely Severe Alert" is a government-initiated notification designed to warn citizens of imminent, life-threatening disasters such as cyclones and heavy rainfall.

https://x.com/DelhiPolice/status/2050469684290723851

Saturday likely marked one of the first times the alert system was deployed. While many netizens praised it as a "commendable" initiative, several questioned the decision to issue an "Extremely Severe Alert" for what they considered relatively moderate weather conditions.

A social media user posted on X, saying, "It is a commendable step that the Meteorological Department is continuously sending Broadcast-based “Extremely Severe Alert” on mobiles. This technology instantly delivers warnings to villages, fields, and those working in the open without internet."

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"However, labeling even a regular storm of 60-80 km/h as “extremely severe” every time could create a . Repeated siren sounds may lead people to take real disaster alerts lightly," the post added.

https://x.com/search?q=Extremely%20Severe%20Alert&src=typed_query

Another user complained, "...might not die due to storm or lightning but can definitely die due to this stupid alert…🚨My phone was so close to my ear and heart when this rang😭😭 What’s the need of such alert for just basic thunderstorm.. Govt of India???? 💀💁🏻"

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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