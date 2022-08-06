Ex-Union minister RCP Singh quits JD(U)1 min read . 09:17 PM IST
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Friday sought an explanation from RCP Singh on serious allegations of corruption levelled against him by some workers of the party.
Ex-Union min RCP Singh on Saturday quit JD(U), alleging 'conspiracy' by those 'envious' of him. This comes a day after, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has sought an explanation from Singh on serious allegations of corruption levelled against him by some workers of the party.
Ex-Union min RCP Singh on Saturday quit JD(U), alleging 'conspiracy' by those 'envious' of him. This comes a day after, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has sought an explanation from Singh on serious allegations of corruption levelled against him by some workers of the party.
The party workers have alleged that “huge property" has been amassed between 2013 and 2022 in the name of Singh and his family members.
The party workers have alleged that “huge property" has been amassed between 2013 and 2022 in the name of Singh and his family members.
“You are well aware that our honourable leader (the CM) has been working with a policy of zero tolerance of corruption and he has remained untainted in his long political career," Kushwaha said in the letter, with which a copy of the written complaint against Singh by unnamed party workers was enclosed.
“You are well aware that our honourable leader (the CM) has been working with a policy of zero tolerance of corruption and he has remained untainted in his long political career," Kushwaha said in the letter, with which a copy of the written complaint against Singh by unnamed party workers was enclosed.
JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha, who was approached by journalists for comments, said “It is not proper to disclose who had made the allegations. But seeking an explanation is in order. The party will decide the future course of action based on his reply".
JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha, who was approached by journalists for comments, said “It is not proper to disclose who had made the allegations. But seeking an explanation is in order. The party will decide the future course of action based on his reply".
Replying to a query, he said investigating agencies are “free to take suo motu cognizance of the matter which they must have come to know about through the media". However, when asked whether the development signalled the end of the road for the former party president, Kushwaha said “that is a political question. The party is not looking at the matter politically".
Replying to a query, he said investigating agencies are “free to take suo motu cognizance of the matter which they must have come to know about through the media". However, when asked whether the development signalled the end of the road for the former party president, Kushwaha said “that is a political question. The party is not looking at the matter politically".
Earlier this year, R C P Singh resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term.
Earlier this year, R C P Singh resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term.