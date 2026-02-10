Ex-Union minister Narayan Rane admitted to Mumbai hospital

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, news agency PTI said, quoting unnamed sources.

Rane, 73, was moved to Jaslok Hospital in the afternoon, where doctors, after an initial check-up, recommended his admission for further treatment, the report said.

The hospital has not yet issued any health bulletin.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP has significantly reduced his public appearances since winning the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Who is Narayan Rane? Last month, Rane dropped hints about retirement, claiming he had now "decided to sit at home" and look after his family's business interests.

Rane was a Union Cabinet Minister in Narendra Modi-led Union Government, handling the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) portfolio from 2021 until June 2024.

Earlier, he served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha (2018–2024) and held ministerial positions in the Maharashtra state government, including Chief Minister in 1999 and various cabinet roles like Industry and Revenue.

Rane began his political career with the Shiv Sena, rising through the ranks in Maharashtra, before later joining the Congress and eventually forming his own outfit, the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha. His party merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, aligning him with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Known for his strong base in the Konkan region and his long political journey across party lines, he has been both a state leadership figure and a national-level leader within the BJP

(With PTI inputs)