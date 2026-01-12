Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after two bouts of unconsciousness

Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to AIIMS after two bouts of unconsciousness. He is scheduled to undergo certain tests on Tuesday

Updated12 Jan 2026, 06:56 PM IST
New Delhi, Nov 24 (ANI): Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets as he arrives to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Suryakant as Chief Justice of India (CJI) in the Ganatantra Mandap at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
New Delhi, Nov 24 (ANI): Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets as he arrives to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Suryakant as Chief Justice of India (CJI) in the Ganatantra Mandap at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi(Rahul Singh)

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday after he fell unconscious twice on January 10, officials said.

Aged 74-years-old – the ex-VP underwent an MRI, after he was admitted. Officials said that other tests would be carried out on Tuesday, 13 January.

Dhankhar had resigned as the vice president on July 21, 2025 citing health grounds.

Dhankhar to remain at AIIMS overnight

The former vice president had "two bouts of unconsciousness" in the washroom around 3.30 am on January 10, they said.

"Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests. He will remain there overnight," an official said, reported PTI.

Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital while attending public events as the vice president, said the official.

The ex-VP was admitted to AIIMS last year too for a heart-related ailment.

