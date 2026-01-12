Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after two bouts of unconsciousness

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday after he fell unconscious twice on January 10, officials said.

Aged 74-years-old – the ex-VP underwent an MRI, after he was admitted. Officials said that other tests would be carried out on Tuesday, 13 January.

Dhankhar had resigned as the vice president on July 21, 2025 citing health grounds.

Dhankhar to remain at AIIMS overnight The former vice president had "two bouts of unconsciousness" in the washroom around 3.30 am on January 10, they said.

"Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests. He will remain there overnight," an official said, reported PTI.

Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital while attending public events as the vice president, said the official.