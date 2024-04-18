Former Wrestling Federation of India president seeks further investigation in sexual harassment case.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking further investigation in the sexual harassment case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP MP reached the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi for the case hearing on Thursday morning and submitted the plea for further probe. The court reserved an order on Brij Bhushan's application for April 26.

In the application, Brij Bhushan said he was not in India on September 7, 2022, when the alleged molestation of female wrestler took place at the WFI office. Unverified media reports stated that the BJP MP has also submitted the copy of his passport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several Indian women wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual assault. Delhi Police had registered a case against the former WFI chief.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Bhushan under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, on June 15, 2023.

However, he was granted bail on July 20, 2023. The Delhi court had also suspended WFI additional secretary Vinod Tomar on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 9, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Union Sports Ministry on a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging its suspension. The HC sought the central government's response in four weeks. The matter will be heard on May 28.

On December 24, 2023, the central government had suspended the WFI, three days after the Federation conducted its election. Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay Singh was elected its president in the election.

The Sports Minister termed it as “complete disregard of rules and regulations" and “hasty decisions taken by the WFI". It then directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish an ad hoc body to oversee and manage the WFI's operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

