Ex-Yes Bank MD Kapoor challenges Sebi order

To determine whether Yes Bank employees and institutional investors, who sold the bonds to retail buyers through the lender, broke Sebi‘s regulations on Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices related to Securities Market, the regulator conducted an investigation between 2016 and 2020. On Friday, Kapoor’s counsel informed SAT that even if the bonds were sold by the bank investors were well informed about the risks involved. However, when Kapoor was at the helm of affairs at Yes Bank, it was alleged that he had concealed the risk factors associated with the AT1 bonds. Citing an October 2020 Madras High Court order, the counsel said the court had dismissed a plea by investors against the writing down of the bonds by RBI.

