Eye bank in Delhi sees surge in donation due to decline in Covid cases2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 05:55 AM IST
- Delhi: In the year 2018-2019, 2,500 tissues and more than 1,700 eye surgeries were conducted at AIIMS
Listen to this article
Eye donation and transplantation which were severely hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are now witnessing a spike in the national capital Delhi. According to Dr JS Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre, AIIMS, Delhi said, "COVID really killed the eye donation movement in the country during the first wave".