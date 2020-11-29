Eye on inflation, RBI likely to keep policy rates unchanged

“With so much liquidity floating around, and bank credit still on the slow growth trajectory, as a matter of policy, RBI should be directing liquidity flow towards the long-end given the excessive fall in short-end yields. One way of achieving this is by advancing the CRR cut which is expiring on March 27, which would lead to the draining of ₹1.46 lakh crore from the market. To balance that, RBI should announce simultaneous open market operations of an equivalent amount. Another possibility could be allowing mutual funds to participate in reverse repo in conjunction with a Standing Deposit Facility so that a floor is established. RBI can also introduce a Market Stabilization Scheme as was done earlier in times of excess liquidity conditions during demonetisation," said Soumyakanti Ghosh, chief economist, State Bank of India.