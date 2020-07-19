Eye on polls, task force to major expedite infra projects in Kerala

ERNAKULAM: Kerala government plans to fast-track major infrastructure projects in the state, with an eye on the assembly polls scheduled for next year. The Communist government, led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is looking to bank on infrastructure and economic development to hold on to power for another term.

At least 50 road and highway projects have been selected to be fast-tracked, apart from a dozen other sanctioned projects valued over ₹50 crore.

For projects that cannot be completed before the polls, the state government hopes to lay down foundation work, according to senior IAS official Alkesh Kumar Sharma, the chief of the task force which has been meeting every fortnight for the last couple of weeks.

After coming to power, Vijayan has made attempts to portray Kerala as investor friendly, inviting multinational corporations such as carmaker Nissan to set up shop in the state.

The government also increased focus on big projects because of shortage of labour in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic. "We are not getting enough workers, our contractors are complaining. We have quite a lot of diaspora population, known as NRKs (non-resident Keralites), who have returned back home post covid-19. Many of them have lost jobs, and are looking for jobs. We are exploring if we can source some of them," said Sharma.

The projects under the purview of the special task force include an industrial corridor between Kochi and Bengaluru, an airport at the top pilgrim site Sabarimala, a semi-high-speed-rail project crisscrossing the state called Silverline, a special economic zone for IT called SmartCity in Kochi, projects for the Vizhinjam International Terminal, a 400-km pipeline for supply of natural gas, a rail project between Thalassery-Mysore.

There is also an inland water navigation project, an ambitious plan to transport passengers and cargo by renovating unused waterways in the state, which is running against the timeline to begin by January.

The task force has designated top civil servants as officers-in-charge for each of the project under its purview, to act as “catalysts", “for effective planning, coordination, implementation and monitoring of the special projects", according to an internal note.

"It basically needs to identify the bottlenecks. Some of them may be simple things that need to be expedited, some may need policy support. So we will work on those lines, and assist with what is needed. In many cases, a little bit of follow up may ensure things are moving," said Sharma.

"When a project touches its threshold level, then it takes off. It is like escape velocity. Our job is to ensure escape velocity. Take the case of Kochi airport, it started in the time of one regime and was executed in the time of another regime and when it was finally commissioned, there was another government."

