A day before his visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year.

“Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

उत्तराखंड खुद बिजली बनाता है, दूसरे राज्यों को बेचता भी है।फिर उत्तराखंड के लोगों को इतनी महँगी बिजली क्यों?



दिल्ली अपनी बिजली नहीं बनाता,दूसरे राज्यों से ख़रीदता है।फिर भी दिल्ली में बिजली फ़्री



क्या उत्तराखंड वासियों को फ़्री बिजली नहीं मिलनी चाहिए?



कल देहरादून में मिलते हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2021

