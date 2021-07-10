Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Eye on Uttarakhand polls, Kejriwal promises free electricity for the hill state

Eye on Uttarakhand polls, Kejriwal promises free electricity for the hill state

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file photo)
1 min read . 01:48 PM IST Livemint

The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year.

A day before his visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year.

“Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

