Eyeing MHADA's 2026 lottery for 120 flats? Homebuyers will have to wait longer; steps to book your house here

MHADA lottery 2026: All eyes are on the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA) which was scheduled to open online registration for 120 MHADA flats today. Under the ‘First Come, First Served scheme,’ MHADA invited applicants to book their house from 11:00 AM on 5 February.

However, homebuyers will have to wait longer to claim ownership to houses located in Mumbai's metropolitan region, as per latest notice. In a post on X, MHADA on Wednesday stated, “The online registration for 120 MHADA flats under the First Come, First Served scheme, scheduled for 5 Feb 2026 (11 AM), has been postponed due to technical issues.”

Announcing the postponement of MHADA lottery, the Board stated, “Revised details will be announced on the official MHADA website.”

The flats offered under "First-Come, First-Served" scheme are a part of the unsold residential units scattered across various developing and established pockets of Mumbai. From suburban areas like Malad, Kandivali and Borivali to eastern suburbs and peripheral regions, there are select units available. These flats range from 1BHK to 2BHK configurations, under MHADA's housing project.

How to apply for MHADA lottery 2026 The entire booking process will be hosted exclusively on the "Book My Home" portal, which is entirely digital. Similar to an e-commerce site, applicants will be able to check the live status of inventory. Interested applicants must take note of the following steps to book flats at the official website — bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in — once the link is activated.

Step 1: Visit the official portal at bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in

Step 2: Register yourself by providing Aadhaar-linked mobile number and PAN details.

Step 2: Log in and pay the required Security Deposit once the new booking date is live. This will unlock the "Book My Home" feature.

Step 3: Applicants will be able to access the real-time dashboard and view available flats by building, wing, and floor.

Step 4: Pay 10% of the flat cost within 48 hours after selecting the preferred unit.

Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah says he was disinvited from Mumbai University event without explanation or apology

Those applicants who fail to select a unit and pay the requisite fee within the stipulated time will be eliminated from the housing purchase process. It will result in forfeiture of initial deposit due to automatic cancellation.

One of the basic statutory eligibility requirements of the Maharashtra Housing Board is that the homebuyer be an Indian citizen and at least 18 years old. He/she must have a Domicile Certificate to prove residency in Maharashtra for at least 15 continuous years.